[RADIO] The Myth of the Kurdish YPG’s Moral Excellence

The Myth of the Kurdish YPG’s Moral Excellence

July 17th, 2017

Featured Guest: STEPHEN GOWANS, author of Washington’s Long War On Syria.

On Soundcloud:

https:​//soundcloud.​com/taylor-report/the-myth-of-​the-kurdish-ypgs-moral-excelle​nce

Audio File:



http:​//tinyurl.​com/MythofYPGMoralExcellence​



Description (17 minutes):

The Kurdish fighters in northern Syria have been making overtures for recognition by the US government, and have received support from some American liberals/leftists. Stephen Gowans explains that the formerly Marxist PKK has changed its ideology to “democratic federalism,” influenced by Murray Bookchin of the US. Its outlook resembles the old Bundist movement whose leaders established Israel.

Audio File:

Interview with Stephen Gowans

Click Here

https://www.facebook.com/thetaylorreport

